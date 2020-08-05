Armed mob marches on officer’s home since he killed a criminal trying to shoot him

A group of armed “protesters” in Colorado Springs marched to the home of a Colorado Springs police officer on Monday. They demanded his firing for fatally shooting an armed suspect drawing his gun during a 2019 robbery investigation.

An El Paso County grand jury spent a month investigating the Aug. 3, 2019 death of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey before determining that the fatal shooting was justified, Colorado Public Radio reported.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Sergeant Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson were both cleared of criminal charges and have since returned to active duty, according to the Associated Press.

On Monday, the one-year anniversary of Bailey’s death, a mob of armed demonstrators marched into a neighborhood where Sgt. Van’t Land allegedly resides, KRDO reported.

Videos showed the crowd as they walked down the middle of the street chanting Bailey’s name.

They stopped outside a home and proceeded to chant “Black Lives Matter” and anti-President Trump slogans.

At one point, the crowd blocked a vehicle from driving down the roadway and surrounded it while chanting “murderer,” as the driver recorded them with a cell phone, the video showed.

CSPD again telling protestors to continue moving. This truck on the right tried to drive through but was stopped. pic.twitter.com/3rbvXsy2oc — Chase Golightly (@cgolightlyKRDO) August 3, 2020

The threatening mob kept it up but it appeared no one was home at the officer’s residence.

THE JUSTIFIED SHOOTING

Sgt. Van’t Land and Officer Evenson were investigating a report of an armed robbery when they spotted Bailey and another individual approximately one block away from the scene, Colorado Public Radio.

Both men matched the description of the alleged robbery suspects, according to police.

The officers spoke with the suspects briefly before Bailey suddenly took off on foot, ignoring Sgt. Van’t Land’s commands to stop.

The sergeant chased after him, at which point Bailey began reaching for a firearm, according to police.

The officers fired eight rounds, striking Bailey once in the arm and three times in the back, Colorado Public Radio reported.

Investigators located a gun in Bailey’s pants after he was fatally shot, according to the Associated Press.

Bailey’s co-defendant, Lawrence Stoker, was acquitted by a jury in November of 2019, KRCC reported.

