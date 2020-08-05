Civil Rights Attorney blasts Dems, says twice as many Blacks will vote for Trump as in 2016

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell has had enough of the Democratic Party’s racial politics. He says Democrats expect every black American to vote for them. That’s true, and they almost all do. Democrats terrify them into it, make them think Republicans are bigots and they aren’t.

Speaking with Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Terrell said that he will be voting for President Trump because “the Democratic Party honestly believes that every black man has to vote for them, [and that] they own us.”

“They do not own me. Over a million blacks voted for Trump in 2016. There are going to be twice as many in 2020.”

Mr. Terrell, now really woke, believes school choice will be a deciding factor.

“The Democrats will not allow black kids school choice vouchers,” he said. “It’s outrageous. It’s the number one civil rights issue: school choice and vouchers and we’ve got to change that.”

Terrell referenced comments made by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Tuesday when she told Peter Baker of The New York Times at the Aspen Security Forum that “a problem of the Left” is telling black people how to think.

“I don’t really care if we’re colorblind, but I would like to get to the place that when you see somebody who is black, you don’t have preconceived notions of what they’re capable of, who they are — by the way, what they think, which is I think a problem of the Left,” Rice said. “You look at somebody who’s black and you think you know what they think, or you at least think you know what they ought to think.”

Last month, Terrell told Bill Hemmer of Fox News, “[Biden] has not gone to these Democratic cities and embraced the victims like President Trump has. He has not walked hand-in-hand with police officers,” Terrell said. “Joe Biden has insulted every African American by saying if you don’t vote for me, ‘you ain’t black.’ I’m black. I’m not voting for him. He’s an insult to every American because people decide on the competency of the candidate – Joe Biden has to help the people in those cities and he’s not doing it. He’s in his basement.”

But, but, if black people don’t vote for Biden, “they ain’t black.” At least that’s what condescending bigot Joe Biden thinks.

Mr. Terrell was always a strong Democrat but he is also a law and order guy. He’s not buying this new communist USA.

For the fifth time. I have received zero dollars. https://t.co/RcoESy0FXw — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) August 4, 2020