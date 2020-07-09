Army inclusion advisory team says ‘MAGA’, ‘Columbus Day’ are ‘white supremacy’ terms

The Army has an “Inclusion Advisory Team” that is currently declaring “MAGA” as a symbol of white supremacy. Also included in the “white supremacy” category is celebrating Columbus Day. They’re included with burning crosses, blackface, and the n-word.

The message was sent by Chaney Pickard with the U.S. Army Aviation & Missile Center via an official government email address.

Dozens of phrases and actions that are allegedly forms of “convert [sic] white supremacy,” include dressing as minorities for Halloween, “not challenging racist jokes,” calling the police on black people, saying “there’s only one human race,” any policies deemed “anti-immigration,” and “English-only initiatives.”

Included is President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan: “Make America Great Again.” Also included is celebrating Columbus Day, a holiday that celebrates explorer Christopher Columbus finding America.

The diagram was included in a message inviting Army members to listening sessions for a program called Project Inclusion, which aims to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion across the force.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) sent a letter to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy demanding an investigation into what he described as a direct violation of the Hatch Act.

The army is investigating and claims they are and will remain non-political.

