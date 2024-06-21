Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes a Remarkably Stupid Statement

Arnold Schwarzenegger is as dumb as a rock. China and Russia are threatening to go to war with us. Russia is talking about using nuclear weapons, and Schwarzenegger, sitting next to Hillary’s campaign manager, John Podesta, said we have to bring them in to talk about pollution. He wants to abandon talk of climate change and push pollution.

Maybe he should spend his time trying to get his governor, Gavin Newsom, to clean up their polluted beaches.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to work with China and Russia to combat climate change after rebranding it as “pollution—we want to terminate pollution” pic.twitter.com/mKKUZFBjbP — Julia (@Jules31415) June 20, 2024

He’s a featured speaker at the Austrian World Summit. The website writes:

“Get ready to be inspired at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 8th environmental conference, the AUSTRIAN WORLD SUMMIT, happening on June 20th, 2024. With the powerful theme “Be Useful: Tools for a Healthy Planet,” join us at the stunning Vienna Hofburg to explore concrete actions for climate and environmental protection. Be moved by national and international speakers and captivating personalities as we unite to create positive change.”

As you inspired by his captivating personality?

