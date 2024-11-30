Arnold Schwarzenegger Swatted After Report of a Bomb

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a few unexpected guests over for Thanksgiving.

Police responded to a potential bomb threat at the “Terminator” actor’s Los Angeles-area home on Thursday, according to TMZ.

Los Angeles Police Department sources told the outlet that cops got a call about a bomb that was allegedly placed in Schwarzenegger’s mailbox. However, law enforcement did not find any explosive devices on the property when they arrived, per the report.

Schwarzenegger’s security told officers it would be virtually impossible for someone to have planted a bomb as the actor-turned-politician has 24/7 security and monitored video surveillance.

The LAPD is treating the situation as a swatting, and no arrests have been made.

Why don’t they ever catch these losers? They have to start tracking them down.

This seems like an attempt to distract from the attacks on Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email