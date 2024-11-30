German AfD Promises to Leave the EU, Euro, Paris Deal If They Win

The German conservative AfD party said if they win, they will pull out of the EU. It is unlikely they will win or be able to form a coalition, but who knows? The AfD has been villainized as far-right and Nazis.
They would also abandon the EURO and the Paris Accord.
Then, President Bill Clinton pushed this communistic, unaccountable EU union. It began as a trade union. However, Brussels soon jumped in and decided to open its borders and constrain each country’s ability to function independently.
They have become nations that surrendered their sovereignty to a superior force of their own making.
They developed a party platform outlined in an 85-page paper. It also calls for tightening abortion laws, ending economic sanctions against Russia, and repairing and re-commissioning the Nord Stream pipelines, which brought natural gas to Germany from Russia.
The draft program states that Germany must “end the misguided path of permanent bailouts by reintroducing a national currency” regarding the euro.
The paper also states: “We consider it necessary for Germany to leave the European Union and establish a new European community.”
The AfD draft platform accused the European Union of vehemently pushing ahead with its transformation into a “planned economy super-state” in recent years.
The elections are in February 2025.
BREAKING: German AfD party says if they win the election in February they will LEAVE the EU.
The EU is on the verge of collapse. pic.twitter.com/FRB4IRDcoW
— Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) November 29, 2024
