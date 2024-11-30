Clown World Hollywood Stands Against Donald Trump

Clown World Hollywood is traumatized by the election of Donald Trump. They prefer a nincompoop to a Republican. Maybe it’s time to stop watching their dumb movies and TV shows.

Dana Perino said, “Hollywood is a festering wound on the arm of the Democratic Party, and it needs to be lanced off.”

Sean Penn said, "President Trump is an enemy of Americans, Republicans, Democrats, Independents and every new child born. An enemy of mankind…. an enemy of the state.” Thoughts on his views? pic.twitter.com/syTDOjCBzB — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) October 8, 2024

Remember when Sean Penn went on Chris Cuomo show to plead with US Veterans to go to Ukraine to die for the benefit of military contractors?

I do. pic.twitter.com/02QDazqS42 — Epstein’s Sheet. (@meantweeting1) November 20, 2024

I don’t know who needs to hear this… but Sean Penn is a fkn idiot pic.twitter.com/zPOZBlS7I8 — Pelham (@Resist_05) December 29, 2022

Hollywood actors like Sharon Stone and Alec Baldwin now say Trump voters are “ignorant and stupid” for voting for him. Stop giving money to people who hate you. Stop watching their garbage films. pic.twitter.com/3lD70dpA8e — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 26, 2024

We’re all laughing at Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/DhfAXPHRXL — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) November 28, 2024

There are exceptions:

WATCH: Hollywood Star Candace Cameron Bure just said Trump’s victory is proof that faith in Jesus is making a comeback in America. “I look at the issues. So that’s when I said, ‘Vote like Jesus.” She was one of the few Hollywood celebrities who publicly backed Trump. My prayer… pic.twitter.com/k1setXu67w — George (@BehizyTweets) November 29, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email