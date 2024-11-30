Clown World Hollywood Stands Against Donald Trump

Clown World Hollywood is traumatized by the election of Donald Trump. They prefer a nincompoop to a Republican. Maybe it’s time to stop watching their dumb movies and TV shows.

Dana Perino said, “Hollywood is a festering wound on the arm of the Democratic Party, and it needs to be lanced off.”

There are exceptions:


