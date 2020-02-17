LA mayor & sheriff give tips to criminal illegal aliens to avoid deportation

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the Mayor, Eric Garcetti, will lawlessly protect criminal illegal aliens despite the announcement of the DOJ that they will sue the sanctuary county over it. The DOJ is also considering holding politicians legally responsible.

The response from the sheriff and the mayor is to confirm they are opposed to border enforcement and will protect illegal aliens.

The Trump administration announced last week that Border Patrol tactical units will target 10 sanctuary cities around the nation that limit cooperation with immigration enforcement authorities.

“When sanctuary cities release these criminals back to the street, it increases the occurrence of preventable crimes, and more importantly, preventable victims,” said Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence, in a statement.

In addition to Los Angeles, the other cities reportedly include New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit, and Newark.

BORDER ENFORCEMENT IS WEAPONIZING IMMIGRATION

Sheriff — the lawless sheriff — Villanueva said it is only political [protecting borders is political?].

“We cannot allow the federal government to weaponize our immigration system for partisan politics,” he said in a release. “This poorly thought out plan can only be seen as a tactic to intimidate an already vulnerable population and drive them deeper into the shadows.”

He also stated that he will not help ICE in any way.

“Regardless of your immigration status, I want every Angeleno to know your city is on your side. Here in Los Angeles, our police department does not coordinate with ICE or participate in immigration enforcement,” the mayor tweeted, including a link to tips on avoiding contact with federal authorities.

In his statement, Villanueva went back to the false Democratic talking point that “an entire segment of our population is afraid to report crimes to local law enforcement” should our immigration laws be enforced.

Innocent victims don’t matter, just votes and power.

Villanueva will resist all BORTAC [ICE’s SWAT] efforts to deport illegal aliens — all illegal aliens.

WATCH:

Please refer to my statement below regarding the deployment of Border Patrol Tactical Units to so called sanctuary cities. I strongly oppose this irresponsible deployment of federal SWAT agents in @CountyofLA for civil immigration enforcement.https://t.co/4p4WQdgJme pic.twitter.com/z2SW8iGqTw — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) February 14, 2020

He put his contempt for ICE raids out in Spanish as well.

THE MESSAGE TO ALL ILLEGALS, INCLUDING CRIMINALS

In this February 14th video clip, flanked by the sheriff, Mayor Garcetti gave tips to the illegal aliens, even criminal aliens, on how to avoid capture.

WATCH:

Regardless of your immigration status, I want every Angeleno to know your city is on your side. Here in Los Angeles, our police department does not coordinate with ICE or participate in immigration enforcement. Know your rights: https://t.co/2zfY8lUAyn pic.twitter.com/nYf1fXhBnU — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) February 15, 2020