As 250,000 pour into the US in a month, human smugglers use FB to arrange illegal migration









When it came to planning for the January 6th riot, Facebook was the biggest sounding board. Now we are told The Department of Homeland Security believes posts by human smugglers on social media platforms have caused the migrant surge at the border.

The smugglers connect with the migrants on Facebook, promising safe passage across the border for thousands of dollars.

NBC News:

“Travel to Mexico to the United States. Costs $8,000. 100 percent safe,” reads a recent post written in Spanish. “Cross through Matamoros. You walk one hour, after in automobile until you arrive to your relative.”

NBC News saw posts in Spanish-language Facebook groups called “Migrants from Various Countries in Mexico” and “Migrants in the Mexico-U.S.A Border Awaiting Hearing.’”

The posts come from smugglers and people who want to go to America:

An apparent smuggler posted a picture of a family with luggage, wearing masks and sitting together on what appears to be a plane. “Make your dream a reality in the United States. We are here to help you,” the caption reads. “The journey is safe and reliable and the price is $4,500 leaving from Monterrey to San Antonio, Texas.”

In some cases, negotiations take place after initial pleas for help from migrants looking for ways to cross the border.

“Someone help me go to the United States,” a person posted to one of the Facebook groups.

It was not long before the post got several comments from people providing their smuggling rates, destinations and WhatsApp numbers.

“It’s ready. 3,000 to arrive at the line/ 6000 to jump to your destination. Whatever state. Pay when your relatives receive you,” an apparent smuggler wrote.

One person asked if the U.S. allows kids to cross bridges. People responded, “Only if they enter alone” and “They are not letting minors with parents pass.”

Immigration lawyer Amy Maldonado blamed President Joe Biden for keeping Title 42, which started in March 2020 under President Donald Trump at the start of the pandemic:

“The Biden administration is forcing this because they kept the Title 42 policy,” Maldonado said, referring to the policy that expels everyone but unaccompanied children. She blamed the policy for encouraging more immigrants to try to cross illegally between ports of entry and to send their children alone.

“I can’t imagine how desperate you must be to trust your children to human traffickers,” she said.

I can’t imagine how lousy a parent you must be to entrust your children to cartel traffickers.

In fact, only 13% of illegals are sent back. And a good 1,000 a day aren’t even caught.

Maldonado wants open borders and no one stopped at the border. In addition, she lets the lousy parents off the hook and blames the slight restrictions to her open borders mantra. She’s one of many using rationalization to destroy our country.

Roughly 250,000 people crossed illegally into the United States in March. We don’t know who they are or where they’ve gone. We know there are terrorists and criminals among them. Border Patrol has caught an inordinate amount of child sex perverts.

This is transforming the USA irrevocably into a Third World nation.

