Coke, Delta, MLB, US corporations, support CCP torture of Uyghurs?









Coca Cola, Delta, MLB, and many other wealthy, out of control corporations are tied to the Chinese Communist Party. They not only demonize an entire state for a reasonable voter law, but they are in business with the CCP.

Their excuse is their values won’t let them tolerate the voter law, when in fact, they are pro-Maoists. Not only are they in bed with the CCP, but they are also in bed with the Democrat Party.

Meanwhile, their values are not affected by the torture and genocide of Uyghurs.

The Chinese government is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population, even as it encourages some of the country’s Han majority to have more children, the AP reports.

There are forced abortions, sterilizations, and IUD implantations.

It’s a form of “demographic genocide.” They have created a climate of terror, as they do pregnancy checks and search for hidden children.

Notices found by the AP show that local governments set up or expanded systems to reward those who report illegal births.

CONSTANT SURVEILLANCE

In some areas, women were ordered to take gynecology exams after the ceremonies, they said. In others, officials outfitted special rooms with ultrasound scanners for pregnancy tests.

“Test all who need to be tested,” ordered a township directive from 2018. “Detect and deal with those who violate policies early.”

Once in the detention camps, women are subjected to forced IUDs and what appear to be pregnancy prevention shots, according to former detainees. They are also made to attend lectures on how many children they should have.

Seven former detainees told the AP that they were force-fed birth control pills or injected with fluids, often with no explanation. Many felt dizzy, tired or ill, and women stopped getting their periods. After being released and leaving China, some went to get medical check-ups and found they were sterile.

This is what US corporations support as they take money from the CCP. They will rationalize it and then claim they can’t hold an All-Star game in Atlanta because of their values.

What they are doing is bullying Americans to keep them from doing anything they feel is not Woke, such as securing an election.

They have no values and should remain apolitical.

IT WORKS BUT IT’S EVIL

Birth rates in the Uyghur region have been cut drastically.

The hundreds of millions of dollars the government pours into birth control has transformed Xinjiang from one of China’s fastest-growing regions to among its slowest in just a few years, according to new research obtained by The Associated Press in advance of publication by China scholar Adrian Zenz.

“This kind of drop is unprecedented….there’s a ruthlessness to it,” said Zenz, a leading expert in the policing of China’s minority regions. “This is part of a wider control campaign to subjugate the Uighurs.”

The CCP denies it but there are more than a million Uyghurs in their gulags. They abuse Christians too.

