As Biden destroys US energy, he tells OPEC to up oil production

















Joe Biden and his handlers have shut down the XL Pipeline and put onerous regulations on U.S. gas and oil. In fact, oil and gas in the United States face an existential threat. The administration plans to tax us for gas by the mile and greatly increase the price of oil.

Subsidies are being taken away from fossil fuels and being put on useless alternative energy that will bring down our economy. Given that, Biden HAS TOLD THE MIDDLE EAST TO UP THEIR OIL PRODUCTION!

We can’t have oil because Democrats want to transform our capitalist society into a socialist-communist one, but we want to make the middle east rich and powerful? Can you believe this?

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday urged OPEC and its allies to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery.

The request reflects the White House’s willingness to engage major world oil producers for more supply to help industry and consumers, even as it seeks the mantle of global leadership in the fight against climate change and discourages drilling at home.

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan criticized big drilling nations, including Saudi Arabia, for what he said were insufficient crude production levels in the aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

This administration is destroying our economy and enriching our enemies. The middle easterners generally hate us. They need the middle east to supply fuel to hide what they’re doing. As they destroy our energy sector, the middle east oil will give people a false sense of security.

This DC crowd wants the economy to tank and they don’t care if our enemies get rich in the meantime.

Dishonest spokesperson Jen Psaki said, “the outreach to OPEC+ was aimed at long-term engagement to end anti-competitive practices, not necessarily to garner an immediate response.”

Nice distortion Psaki.

