As Brits’ NHS Faces Collapse, the US Moves Toward Single Payer

The Brits’ national treasure, the socialist healthcare welfare, is collapsing after 75 years. The potential collapse was always predictable. Even as it collapses, Joe Biden moves us toward the same system. Individual states are doing the same, including New York State under authoritarian Governor Kathy Hochul.

The New York Times published the news:

As it turns 75 this month, the N.H.S., a proud symbol of Britain’s welfare state, is in the deepest crisis of its history: flooded by aging, enfeebled patients; starved of investment in equipment and facilities; and understaffed by doctors and nurses, many of whom are so burned out that they are either joining strikes or leaving for jobs abroad.

Interviews over three months with doctors, nurses, patients, hospital administrators and medical analysts depict a system so profoundly troubled that some experts warn that the health service is at risk of collapse.

“Doctors and nurses face an endless stream of patients filling beds,” said Matthew Trainer, the chief executive of the N.H.S. trust that runs Queen’s and another nearby hospital, the King George. “For the clinical staff, that removes a sense of hope — that sense that what you’re doing matters.”

More than 7.4 million people in England are waiting for medical procedures, everything from hip replacements to cancer surgery. That is up from 4.1 million before the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

The bleak picture:

Mortality data, exacerbated by long wait times, paints a bleak picture. In 2022, the number of excess deaths rose to one of the highest levels in the last 50 years, and those numbers have kept rising, even as the pandemic has ebbed.

In the first quarter of 2023, more than half of excess deaths — that is, deaths above the five-year average mortality rate, before the pandemic — were caused by something other than Covid-19. Cardiovascular-related fatalities, which can be linked to delays in treatment, were up particularly sharply, according to Stuart McDonald, an expert on mortality data at LCP, a London-based pension and investment advisory firm.

Even as NHS face ruin and people die, Biden is moving the country to Single Payer. He recently turned back Donald Trump’s restrictions on the expensive Obamacare government plan. With a new health rule, he’s forcing everyone into heavily subsidized, highly-regulated plans. He’s back to forcing youth to pay for all the extras the government is taking over, such as maternity, pediatric, and other services.

Hochul in New York is moving toward universal healthcare and complete control over medical care in this state. Hochul is a controlling authoritarian.

