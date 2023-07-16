Donald Trump Has an Idea Where to Get a Running Mate

Donald Trump spoke with Maria Bartiromo on her Fox News show. He hinted where he might look for a running mate. Trump suggested that some people running for President might be good picks.

“You have some very talented people. I’ve been impressed with some of them. Some of them I am very friendly with, actually. A number of them called me up, not for permission, but sort of, to say they’d like to do it,” Trump said. “I think you have good people, good potential cabinet members, too.” “Tim is very good. I could see Tim doing something with the administration, but he’s in right now campaigning,” he said. “But Tim is a talented guy, and you have other very talented people.”

Recent polls analyzed by RealClearPolitics indicate that Trump is leading in all of them, with an average of 53%. On the other hand, Governor Ron DeSantis polls at 20.6%, placing him in second position.

Meanwhile, the remaining GOP candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, have single-digit support in most polls and have yet to surpass the ten percent mark.

DeSantis isn’t interested. It’s not likely Donald Trump would pick him, given their mutual bad feelings.

“I’m not a No. 2 guy,” DeSantis said in response to a question during the Wisconsin Right Now podcast. “I think I’m a leader. Governor of Florida, I’ve been able to accomplish a lot. I think I probably could do more staying there than being VP, which doesn’t really have any authority.

However, nothing is ever never. De Santis would be a good choice.

There are some who are not likely candidates — Chris Christie and Mike Pence to name two. Hopefully, he won’t pick Nikki Haley.

Watch:

Related