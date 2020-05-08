Top Obama officials had no factual evidence of Russia collusion

The transcripts kept secret by Rep. Adam Schiff were released and you can read them here on this link.

House intel transcripts show top Obama officials had no ’empirical evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion. In other words, they had nothing! What a fraud. Someone needs to go to jail for this.

Top Obama officials acknowledged that they knew of no “empirical evidence” of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election in the transcripts.

The officials were questioned over whether they had or had seen evidence of such collusion, coordination, or conspiracy — the issue that drove the FBI’s initial case and later the special counsel probe.

CLAPPER HAD NO EVIDENCE

“I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election,” former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified in 2017. “That’s not to say that there weren’t concerns about the evidence we were seeing, anecdotal evidence. … But I do not recall any instance where I had direct evidence.”

BEN RHODES HAD NOTHING

Former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes was asked the same question during his House Intelligence interview.

“I wouldn’t have received any information on any criminal or counterintelligence investigations into what the Trump campaign was doing, so I would not have seen that information,” Rhodes said.

When pressed again, he said: “I saw indications of potential coordination, but I did not see, you know, the specific evidence of the actions of the Trump campaign.”

LYNCH HAD NO EVIDENCE

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch also said that she did “not recall that being briefed up to me.”

“I can’t say that it existed or not,” Lynch said, referring to evidence of collusion, conspiracy or coordination.

SAMANTHA POWER HAD NO DIRECT EVIDENCE

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, according to the transcript of her interview, was asked about the same issue. Power replied: “I am not in possession of anything—I am not in possession and didn’t read or absorb information that came from out of the intelligence community.”

When asked again, she said: “I am not.”