As COVID Jabs Land on the Vax Schedule, Pfizer Raises Prices 10,000%

The CDC approved adding COVID-19 shots to vaccination schedules. Then Pfizer speedily announced they intend to hike the price of the US COVID-19 vaccine up to $130 per dose.

They intend to start selling vaccines to the private insurance market.

The result is an even richer Pfizer. With the speed of science or something.

The US Government pays $30 a dose, up from $20 a dose in 2021. With the incoming price of $130, it’s up 10,000%.

And just like that, we stuck it to Big Pharma!

It only costs $1.18 to produce.

Pfizer will make about $102 billion this year thanks to the US taxpayer.

Wow, the American People won! Big Pharma lost! Yay! It’s Biden’s magic math.

President Biden: "This year, the American people won. For the first time, Big Pharma lost. […] If Big Pharma tries to raise drug prices faster than inflation, they’re going to have to write a check to Medicare to cover the difference." pic.twitter.com/a4EgndLSEQ — The Hill (@thehill) October 16, 2022

At least he’s on top of everything!

WATCH: Anderson Cooper has to help Joe Biden remember the city of Long Beach, California. “What am I doing here?” pic.twitter.com/oySsWcupXn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

