As His Speech Flew Off in the Wind, Trudeau Resigned from the Party

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has officially announced his resignation, and we hope Canadians can get some of their lost freedoms back with a new leader. He will step down as soon as a new leader is chosen. As he approached the lectern, his prepared speech blew away. He then quipped, “I’ll wing it.”

HAHAHAHA Trudeau’s papers blow away in the wind as he steps out to resign pic.twitter.com/jkOQ1GZgdO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 6, 2025

He’s not really leaving exactly. Trudeau resigned from the liberal party and intends to stay on as PM until the election. He asked for a prorogation of Parliament until March 24th, so no one can bother him. He doesn’t have to face their Parliament or the people.

What he did to people during COVID-19 was unforgivable. Stealing the accounts of truck drivers and imprisoning them for a peaceful protest was terrible. Jailing the leaders and then lying about the nature of the protests was sinful.

Some of the ridiculous woke rules he set up should have cooked his goose. The open borders haven’t made Canada better.

We love Canadians here in the United States. They are our brothers and sisters, and we wish them well.

#BREAKING – JUSTIN TRUDEAU: “I intend to resign as [Liberal] Party leader, as Prime Minister [of Canada] after the party selects its next leader.” Replacement elections to happen in the near future. “If I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option.” pic.twitter.com/HPAh6FJHlT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 6, 2025

“I am a fighter,” Trudeau declared, insisting that he cares deeply about the country. “The fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months,” he admitted.

“I intend to resign as party leader and as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” he said, adding, “This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

His Full Speech:

