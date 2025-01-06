What’s Going on in the UK & Why Does Elon Want Farage to Quit

Elon Musk went from supporting Nigel Farage and his Reform UK Party to calling for Farage to be replaced. He said Farage “doesn’t have what it takes.”

One reason could be that Musk supports Tommy Robinson. In the interview below, it was clear Farage would not allow Robinson in their party. He said Robinson has his own party.

Many of Robinson’s followers are in the Reform UK Party. Another issue is that Farage has backed off deportations of Islamists.

See what you think:

Nigel is the founder of the party and isn’t going anywhere. He put a lot into creating the party and bringing it to its current level of success.

It might not be fair to expect Farage to accept Robinson. Robinson is Kryptonite.

Some in Britain prefer Rupert Lowe:

Rupert Lowe MP: “As long as illegal migrants believe they can achieve their aim of settling in the UK, they will keep coming. We need zero tolerance”. pic.twitter.com/oH1aSxjhLc — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) September 16, 2024

Other complaints against Farage include:

He failed to defend people now in prison for social media posts and never mentions the death of Peter Lynch.

Farage hired a Treasurer (Nick Candy) who is close friends with Blair, Mandelson, and Johnson, endorsed Starmer at the GE, and is also in the Epstein Black Book.

According to Farage, mass deportations are “politically impossible.” He said that if we alienate political Islam, “we will lose.”

Farage is broadening the tent, and some of the people joining are unwanted by the membership.

