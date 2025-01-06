Failed European Leaders Oppose Musk’s “Election Interference”

The European leaders, Olaf Sholz, Keir Starmer, Jonas Gahr Store (Norway), and now Emanuel Macron, are deeply concerned that Elon Musk has free speech and freely uses it against these failed leaders, excluding Norway’s leader. Norwegians lean toward authoritarianism, and Store is popular. These men all have one thing in common. They are World Economic Forum devotées.

Some people online demand that leaders retaliate against X. Soros and Gates, who can interfere in elections, but not Musk.

They call it election interference even though they do it themselves. They did their best to demonize and embarrass Donald Trump.

Retaliation will possibly follow, but the US could use that NATO threat. None of these nations can defend themselves without the US.

Those infected with Woke Virus are afraid of the medicine. Now French President Emmanuel Macron accuses @elonmusk of directly interfering in elections. pic.twitter.com/AvzzDp5vAc — Tulsi For President (@TulsiPotus) January 6, 2025

During a recent interview, Vice President-elect JD Vance suggested that the Trump administration could demand that Brussels stop going after Elon Musk’s X in return for continued support for NATO. Hypothetically speaking, of course.

This past August, Congressman Jim Jordan demanded the EU not “interfere in US politics” via regulations on X.

It was right after Germany’s Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck demanded more regulation after Trump’s election victory.

The Europeans fear losing their grip on power with the rise of the right. They don’t want the peasants to hear anyone else’s opinion but theirs.

I don’t agree with everything Mr. Musk says, but like most peasants, I can figure out what suits me without the help of benevolent woke dictators.

