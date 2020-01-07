Michael Moore sends a message to a dead Ayatollah begging him not to hurt us

Democrats are either praising the dead terrorist Soleimani, defending him, trashing Trump for terminating him, or they are begging him not to hurt us. In Michael Moore’s case, he’s begging them to not punish us. He sent a message to the Ayatollah and called him by the name of the dead Khomenei. The live Ayatollah is Khamenei. He also included music in his message and the Ayatollah has a Fatwa out against it.

Hard-left filmmaker Michael Moore sent a direct message to Iran, begging them not to hurt us. He tweeted it out so we would all tune into his insane “Emergency Podcast.”

Moore explained that he doesn’t favor theocratic regimes but he sympathizes with them over the way they have been treated.

“I would like to ask you, as much as you have the right to and as much as you want to, I would like you, the leadership of the country of Iran, to not respond with violence to the United States,” Moore said.

The 65-year-old filmmaker urged the terror nation not to play Trump’s game.

“I am asking you to try what Martin Luther King and Gandhi said requires the most amount of courage which is to respond with non-violence,” he continued. “I am asking you to leave this up to me, give me all of 10 months and I and millions of Americans will remove Trump from the White House.”

He sent it directly to Iran’s crazy terrorist despot. Maybe he should go to Iran and deliver it personally.

“I have just sent the Ayatollah of Iran a personal appeal asking him not to respond to our assassination of his top General with violence of any kind, but rather let me & millions of Americans fix this peacefully,” Moore wrote on Instagram.

“I recorded and DM’d him a message on my podcast, ‘RUMBLE.’ You can hear it on any podcast platform like Apple or Spotify for free. We need to prevent war, any war. Now. When the Ayatollah responds, I’ll post his reply.”

Never has a man been so arrogant as Moore with so little to back it up.

His pleading message was an insult to the Ayatollah. He referred to him as the dead Ayatollah and played music in his message — that’s a no-no.

The imam of peace wrote on Twitter, “Also, you address your message to Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran. That guy died on the 3rd of June 1989. Your whole tweet and message is a mess from start to finish. The current Ayatollah is Khamenei and he has a Fatwa against Music—which you play for him at the start. What a fail…”

