As Israel is attacked, Biden admin suggests Israel is also a violent extremist nation

The first clip has the one line that gives Hamas the okay to attack Israel. You see, Biden wants a two-state solution that will never happen. The best idea was Trump’s in which he isolated the terrorists by getting Middle Eastern nations to sign a peace pact with Israel.
Watch spokesperson Jen Psaki draw moral equivalence. “And extremism that has inflicted violence on both communities,” says Psaki:
The following isn’t just a wimpy response as Joel Pollack puts it, it’s putting Israel on the firing line because they are putting settlements — apartments — in areas they have conquered after they were attacked. The only aggressor has been the Hamas/Fatah, not Israel.
At least Biden’s administration admits Israel has a right to defend itself. But, they want it both ways. They want to pretend they support Israel while they don’t.
Watch:
The wimpy White House response, as delivered by @PressSec on behalf of @JoeBiden, is so weak as to be a provocation for further Palestinian violence. Terrorists bombarded major cities of a key U.S. ally. The U.S. should fully support Israel. Trump would not have put up with this. https://t.co/A2de7urTRr
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 11, 2021
Let’s just say it like it is. These moral equivalency statements are nothing but refuge for a bunch of Jew-hating bastards. If it weren’t for “votes” they would be saying what they really think. If these same reprobates can be okay with a Saudi Arabia and Jordan “Jew-Free” then let’s have an Israel “Arab-free”. It seems many have forgotten how these “Palestinians” were kicked-out of Arab countries. Those left in Jordan are segregated and prevented from rising up. That should say quite a bit to these politicians, and any other like-minded idiots. The only reason this keeps happening is due to the extreme pressure against the Jewish state to halt and abide by a ceasefire before the job is finished. Note, Hamas quickly asked for a ceasefire after being bombarded. Let’s see if Israel fails again to finish the job. Just like in the US, there are far too many corrupt leaders in Israel, and Netanyahu isn’t much better.
Greg, I agree with you up to your last sentence. Netanyahu isn’t corrupt. His leftist enemies have fabricated ridiculous charges against him in their continuing attempts to get a leftist government that will capitulate to the phallustinians and agree to their having a separate state on Israeli territory, which would mean the death of Israel and the extermination of all its Jewish citizens. Netanyahu has to continually walk a tightrope between keeping the phallustinians in check and maintaining nominal military and diplomatic support from leftist U.S. administrations. He had a reprieve under Trump, but now it’s back to the usual tightrope.
Joan Rivers knew how to respond.
https://twitter.com/EizenbergYair/status/1392770805327671298
And Psaki is a complete and total Idiot. I suspect the “extremism” on both sides is referring to Jews fighting back against Arab rioters and murderers in Lod and Bat Yam. I’ll just bet she is unaware how often Arabs have been attacking Jews when driving, in their homes etc.
Apparently she’s also referring to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. That property was Jewish owned until Jordan took control but was reclaimed during the Six Day War. These were Arab squatters that would not leave and has been through the courts on many occasions. Only recently has it been adjudicated that they be evicted. This was the spark that began it all. How many are aware it is a Capital Offense for an Arab to sell property to a Jew, according to the PA, but many have done so anyway.
“We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their children. We will only have peace with the Arabs when they love their children more than they hate us.” ~~ Golda Meir
Heavy artillery on the move.
https://twitter.com/ELINTNews/status/1392888421866164229
Americans turn tail and run for the hills.
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/306179
I was curious why an American military aircraft was being shown on a Hamas video feed.
Has Biden aged 10 years in 100 days.
https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/1392923681937108995/L7b4fxXP?format=jpg&name=large
Instagram censors Jewish site.
https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/featured/1974246/sickening-double-standard-instagram-censors-ywn-over-gaza-coverage.html
It appears that the $235 Million that Biden’s puppet masters sent the Palesinians/Hamas in April is being used as Biden puppet masters intended…Rockets aimed for Irael.