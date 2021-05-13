As Israel is attacked, Biden admin suggests Israel is also a violent extremist nation



















The first clip has the one line that gives Hamas the okay to attack Israel. You see, Biden wants a two-state solution that will never happen. The best idea was Trump’s in which he isolated the terrorists by getting Middle Eastern nations to sign a peace pact with Israel.

Watch spokesperson Jen Psaki draw moral equivalence. “And extremism that has inflicted violence on both communities,” says Psaki:



The following isn’t just a wimpy response as Joel Pollack puts it, it’s putting Israel on the firing line because they are putting settlements — apartments — in areas they have conquered after they were attacked. The only aggressor has been the Hamas/Fatah, not Israel.

At least Biden’s administration admits Israel has a right to defend itself. But, they want it both ways. They want to pretend they support Israel while they don’t.

Watch:

The wimpy White House response, as delivered by @PressSec on behalf of @JoeBiden, is so weak as to be a provocation for further Palestinian violence. Terrorists bombarded major cities of a key U.S. ally. The U.S. should fully support Israel. Trump would not have put up with this. https://t.co/A2de7urTRr — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 11, 2021

