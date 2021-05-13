Liz Cheney’s actions indirectly led in part to the nature of the 1-6 riot



















During the Leftists’ riot in Washington, D.C. in June 2020, the National Guard was quickly called in and the riot ended. That was not the case when the Right rioted on January 6th, 2021.

Why? Apparently, a letter signed by ten former Defense Secretaries had a great deal to do with it.

The letter seemed to have a profound effect on the Pentagon and explains why they refused to send in the National Guard for hours.

The former acting secretary of defense said so yesterday (see the clip below).

Ashton Carter, Dick Cheney, William Cohen, Mark Esper, Robert Gates, Chuck Hagel, James Mattis, Leon Panetta, William Perry, and Donald Rumsfeld are the 10 living former U.S. secretaries of defense who signed the letter.

In the letter, they stated that they wanted a peaceful transition of power as is our tradition.

“As senior Defense Department leaders have noted, “there’s no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of a U.S. election.” Efforts to involve the U.S. armed forces in resolving election disputes would take us into the dangerous, unlawful, and unconstitutional territory. Civilian and military officials who direct or carry out such measures would be accountable, including potentially facing criminal penalties, for the grave consequences of their actions on our republic,” the op-ed read.

“Acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller and his subordinates — political appointees, officers, and civil servants — are each bound by oath, law, and precedent to facilitate the entry into office of the incoming administration, and to do so wholeheartedly,” the former secretaries wrote in the op-ed published in The Washington Post late Sunday. “They must also refrain from any political actions that undermine the results of the election or hinder the success of the new team.”

The piece continues but you get the idea. And whose idea was this op-ed? It was Rep. Liz Cheney’s.

Eric Edelman, a friend of Liz Cheney’s, said Cheney herself secretly orchestrated an unprecedented op-ed in The Washington Post by all 10 living former defense secretaries, including her father, warning against Trump’s efforts to politicize the military. The congresswoman not only recruited her father but personally asked others, including Trump’s first Defense Secretary, Jim Mattis, to participate. … The Post op-ed appeared on Jan. 3, just three days before the insurrection at the Capitol. This is according to Susan Glasser, at The New Yorker.

She seemed to fear that Donald Trump wouldn’t leave office and would use the military. Cheney is sick.

Three days later, the riot by a small number of attendees at the January 6th rally invaded the Capitol and became very violent. It wasn’t an insurrection. It was a riot. Many who went into the Capitol were merely trespassers.

The out of control nature of the January event, which Liz Cheney continually references as an insurrection orchestrated by Donald Trump, was, in part, the indirect result of her machinations, conspiratorial thinking, and manipulations.

The swamp critter, Liz Cheney, bred in the swamp, grew up in the swamp, should never hold power again.

