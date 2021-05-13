AG Garland says white supremacists are the No. 1 problem – it’s not true



















The first of the three cases of white supremacist murders that Attorney General Merrick Garland mentions in the clip below was not by a white supremacist. He suggests the El Paso killer is a conservative or Republican when in fact the killer was all over the place politically. At the same time, Garland ignores the far-left terrorists.

Many of the mass murderers are Leftists, and all of them are psychopaths. [see the stats below]

The KKK is not the problem. The far-Left takeover by Democrats is the problem. This is a distraction.

We aren’t saying some violent white supremacists don’t exist and don’t need to be tracked down, but it is not the major problem. That is a lie, a partisan-motivated lie.

“The top domestic violent extremist threat we face comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race.” Listen to AG Merrick Garland’s opening statement: pic.twitter.com/oLBlLvCYu4 — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) May 12, 2021

THIS IS HOW THE STATS BREAK DOWN

THIS IS A PARTISAN SCHEME

Democrats, now the hard-Left, with the help of a corrupt DoJ, are trying to paint half the country as violent white supremacists. They ignore the mass murders in our inner cities, the mass murders by cartels and gangs like MS-13, and they forget to mention that many of the mass murders by whites are committed by Leftists or the unaffiliated.

So, we now have two separate NYT columnists arguing that all conservatives are basically violent white supremacists, but slightly more subtle. Let me put this gently: f*** yourselves. pic.twitter.com/aqJjZjfPra — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 5, 2019

