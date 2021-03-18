Sen Paul absolutely eviscerates Dr Fauci over the “theater” of masks









Dr. Rand Paul eviscerated Dr. Tony Fauci with actual studies showing that people vaccinated do not spread the illness. So, Senator Paul wants to know why we have to wear masks and double masks into 2022.

Fauci didn’t understand at first and when Senator Paul explained again briefly, Fauci couldn’t cite studies but said this vaccine might not protect against variants.

Dr. Paul then blasted him on the basis of studies.

Basically, Fauci has no studies or proof, he’s making suppositions. Fauci’s policy is based on conjecture, but he won’t admit it.

There is no science behind his stringent mandates, just his wobbly opinion.

Watch:

.@RandPaul evicerates Dr. Fauci over the “theater” of requiring Americans already immune from Covid to continue wearing masks. Fauci’s ultimate rebuttal: “I totally disagree with you” pic.twitter.com/Ea0utSRUAb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 18, 2021

