Sen Paul absolutely eviscerates Dr Fauci over the “theater” of masks

Dr. Rand Paul eviscerated Dr. Tony Fauci with actual studies showing that people vaccinated do not spread the illness. So, Senator Paul wants to know why we have to wear masks and double masks into 2022.
Fauci didn’t understand at first and when Senator Paul explained again briefly, Fauci couldn’t cite studies but said this vaccine might not protect against variants.
Dr. Paul then blasted him on the basis of studies.
Basically, Fauci has no studies or proof, he’s making suppositions. Fauci’s policy is based on conjecture, but he won’t admit it.
There is no science behind his stringent mandates, just his wobbly opinion.
.@RandPaul evicerates Dr. Fauci over the “theater” of requiring Americans already immune from Covid to continue wearing masks.
Fauci’s ultimate rebuttal: “I totally disagree with you” pic.twitter.com/Ea0utSRUAb
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 18, 2021
Sick of the kabuki theater of the absurd. How can anything that cuts into your oxygen intake be good?
A grisly meme showed a Petri dish sample from a mask that was worn for only twenty minutes and looked like a biology class experiment gone wrong.
Laughing out loud at people with face guards, masks, gloves, hell why not get mommygov to buy us all protective bubbles and shipping wrap to keep us safe in the spirit of unity.
Saw a newspaper headline from 2011 with emperor of the universe comrade kommissar Billy Gates and this…depopulation through forced vaccination.
It shows Kari Mullis was right about Fauci. We can see why Fauci would never debate Mullis. To begin with, Fauci was unable to understand the question. Follow along then. One thing is for certain. Fauci does Not like to be confronted. Also, in vitro is the first step in confirmation. Someone should have asked Fauci why the change to double-masks. We were all told for nearly a year to wear A mask for protection. So, there recommendation for a year was faulty. Just about everything they’ve came out with is conjecture. Other, real experts, disagree with Fauci completely about variants. If true that masks “saves lives” then why did the numbers go up, and up,and up in the most stringent locations. I’ve come to the conclusion Fauci isn’t even a scientist. Only a bureaucrat.
Now that’s odd. I was checking for the full hearing. The top of the list is from PBS. So, I decide to go there Anyway but their video is set to private. Maybe they should only receive “private” funds. No more public funds for PBS. It’s odd that Google only has the one link. With Bing I was able to find all kinds of links. Break up Alphabet now.