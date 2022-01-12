Pete Buttigieg DID NOT Save Christmas – Backlogs Continue

Pete Buttigieg credited himself and the Biden administration for saving Christmas which was followed up by Mayor Garcetti of LA saying [Pothole] Pete, son of a famous Marxist, saved Christmas. Both were at the Ports of LA and Long Beach to make the announcements. Pete is the Man Who Saved Christmas, only he didn’t.

The White House did all these great things — they said — to save Christmas. Things actually got worse but the media won’t tell you that. Pothole says they saved Christmas, so they saved Christmas.

The Port of Los Angeles data shows they handled 468,713 import containers in October, and 405,309 in November. That’s a decrease of 63,404 import containers from the prior month.

For ‘better management’ and reduced emissions, the Maritime Executive is now reporting container ships heading for Oakland and San Francisco Bay are to wait 50 miles out to sea [where they can’t be seen].

“Effective January 10, container vessels bound for the Port of Oakland will receive an assignment in the arrival queue based on their departure time from their last port of call. Under the system, vessels agree to remain outside a new “Safety and Air Quality Area,” 50 miles off the Northern California coast until their assigned arrival time.”

That’s what they are also doing at the Ports of LA and Long Beach.

It’s a much better look. The optics are great. You CAN’T SEE the backlog.

It’s a “resounding success”, writes Maritime Executive about the system of hiding the ships.

“Rates are expected to climb as Lunar New Year rapidly approaches,” he said.

“Any additional slowdown due to Covid will likely exacerbate the congestion and backlog, and continue to keep pressure on container rates as well.”

Although freight rates have eased in recent weeks, they remain at historically very high levels, Trade Winds News reports.

THE BACKLOG CONTINUES

Vessel Congestion Update via Western Overseas.com

January 4, 2022, the Southern California Marine Exchange reported 110 total ships in the ports of Los Angeles (LA) and Long Beach (LB). Of the vessels, 46 are container ships including 16 at anchor or loitering and 30 at berth. The specific number of container vessels that normally loiter or are anchored outside the 150-mile safety air-emissions exclusion zone, referred to as SAQA (Safety & Air Quality Area), was not released by the Marine Exchange. On January 5, 2022, the Port of LA Operations Report indicated 102 vessels with 14 container vessels (LA 4 & LB 10) anchored within the 40-mile (NM) in-port area and 88 loitering/steaming toward the San Pedro Bay. Container vessels are waiting for an average of 21.6 to 29.2 days to reach a terminal to unload their containers.

