As the Western World Decays, Politicians Focus on Cellphones in Schools

We face wars, invasions, lost morality, corrupt, bloated bureaucracies, and criminal gangs roaming our streets while our debt rises dangerously. If all those things were addressed, cellphones might be the next target. However, why is Congress worrying about nationwide cellphone bans in schools while not addressing major issues like judicial tyranny? Can’t the schools handle cellphones?

Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., introduced a bill to provide funding for school districts to explore implementing cellphone restrictions in classrooms.

Congress seems unable to pass bills on important matters. Why not concentrate on the drugs killing our young people?

A recent Associated Press study found that nine states have already implemented statewide restrictions related to cellphones in schools, while another 39 are exploring them. That’s caught the attention of Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., who have proposed a bill to provide federal funding to incentivize classroom cellphone restrictions.

“It’s an issue where we can come together and try to empower parents and school districts to make the right choices for their kids and their students,” Cotton said.

The legislation would provide up to $5 million to school districts nationwide to study and develop pilot programs to lay the groundwork for long-term cellphone bans.

“I think all the districts are grappling with two big challenges: maximizing student learning, maximizing student mental health. And we think excessive cellphone usage gets in the way of both,” Kaine said.

They’re going to study banning it? Just ban them if the community wants it. Does it have to be studied?

I wonder who is lobbying for this and promising campaign donations?

Kaine and Cotton plan to sneak it into another bill.

Kaine and Cotton’s bill has yet to receive consideration in the Senate. They are hoping that with the bipartisan support it already has, the legislation could be tacked on to a broader bill that would expedite its passage through the House and the Senate. There is a case to be made for getting children off their cellphones, but $5 million from Congress? Is it a waste of money?

