Easter Returns to the White House with No Bad Bunnies

Christians have been silenced to the point of not being able to mention Jesus Christ on Easter, but now we are allowed to reference him on one of our most important holy days. Christians believe that Christ ascended into heaven forty days after his Resurrection. The Ascension is one of the sacred holy days of obligation.

Having a leader who acknowledges Christian Holy days in addition to the secular version is important. Joe Biden and Barack Obama, before him, tried to make Christians ashamed to be Christians, with our “Bibles” and our “guns.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Easter is special…We’re honoring Jesus Christ, and we’re gonna honor Jesus Christ very powerfully throughout our lives. Not just now—all throughout our lives.” pic.twitter.com/xbi17g3JMa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 21, 2025

There were no bad bunnies at President Trump’s Easter Egg Role.

“Remember when the bunny took Joe Biden out? He’s not taking Trump out.” pic.twitter.com/dQyhKpQnzK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 21, 2025

Here is the moment when the bunny took Joe Biden out. It should be noted that Biden essentially knocked out the Easter celebrations, even though he was reported to be such a great Catholic.

No more Easter clown world events for four years!

Easter Bunny PHYSICALLY RIPS Biden Away From PRESS as Joe Begins Answering Questions at White House – Humiliating pic.twitter.com/oVZsGjuvYO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 18, 2022

