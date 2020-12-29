The Good Candidate! Child abuse, an arrest, and a lost camp

“I don’t think nobody like [Warnock] should be running for damn Senate nowhere, running a camp like that,” Washington said. “He should not be running for government.”

A man who, as a 12-year-old child, attended a camp managed by the Rev. Raphael Warnock is speaking about the abuses he says he suffered at the facility.

Warnock is a candidate for the Senate in Georgia and will face a runoff on January 5th. He has been accused of abusing his wife, spouting communist ideals, racism, hating America, and supporting abortion.

Anthony Washington was an attendee at Camp Farthest Out and told the Washington Free Beacon that he had urine thrown on him. On one occasion, he was forced out of his cabin overnight. At the time, Warnock managed the camp as senior pastor of Maryland’s Douglas Memorial Community Church.

“I just wanted to get the hell away from that camp,” Washington said. “I didn’t want to spend another day there. … That camp was really messed up.”

One night, as punishment for wetting the bed, Washington explained he was locked outside of his cabin.

“I’m like, ‘Hell no, I’m not, it’s cold out there,'” he said. “[The counselors] wouldn’t let me in the house, not at all. … Shut the door to the cabin, lock it.” Washington combined, “It was dark. There wasn’t anything out there but the basketball court. I ain’t never experienced nothing like that. Like, you’re not in a tent, you’re not in nothing. You’re just out, God knows where.”

He added that counselors tossed urine on him from a bucket used in place of a bathroom.

“I went through that experience myself,” Washington said. “I don’t even like talking about this shit. That shit happened. … It was like in a bucket. They would keep that shit in a bucket.”

Washington said his mother filed a lawsuit over the claimed 2002 abuse. The matter was later settled outside of court, and there was a large financial compensation.

Washington’s sister, a woman named Dominique, confirmed her brother’s story. Both claimed abuse.

In July 2002, Warnock was arrested at the camp after a Maryland state trooper declared he repeatedly interrupted her interviews with counselors while investigating child abuse charges. He was charged with “hindering and obstructing” police. The state prosecutor later dismissed the charges.

In June of the following year, the camp was refused its certificate to operate a youth camp by the Department of Health, explaining it had failed to report at least five child abuse findings by the camp’s director, Brian Carter. Carter eventually resigned.

He will make a good Democrat candidate.