Ashli Babbitt’s lawyer, Terry Roberts, hasn’t filed the lawsuit yet, but will shortly. He plans to sue the government and the officer who killed her.

One of the most important statements he made was that no one heard the Capitol officer issuing any kind of warning, not anyone on Ashli’s side of the door, and not anyone near the officer.

He basically killed her because she wore a backpack, took over a minute-and-a-half to shoot her — at least, and did not issue a warning.

