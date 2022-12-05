Ask for a Stairlift in Canada, You Might Get Offered Suicide Instead

If you need a stairlift in Canada because you’re an army vet and a paraplegic, officials might suggest you kill yourself – with their kind assistance.

During testimony before Parliament this week, disabled Canadian Army veteran Paralympian, Christine Gauthier, blasted the government for offering to EUTHANIZE her when she complained about how long it was taking to install a stairlift at her home.

Gauthier, a paraplegic veteran, sought help getting a wheelchair lift at home. Instead, they offered her suicide.

Retired Army Corporal Christine Gauthier, a former Paralympian, testified in Parliament on Thursday that a Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) caseworker made the assisted suicide offer.

After years of frustrating delays in getting the home lift, Gauthier says the caseworker told her: ‘Madam if you are really so desperate, we can give you medical assistance in dying now.’

A government probe found at least four other veterans were also offered suicide. Trudeau called the trend ‘absolutely unacceptable’ and vowed to end it (that’s surprising).

Euthanasia has been legal for terminally ill patients in Canada since 2016, but last year law expanded to include people with long-term disabilities.

It seems they want to save money and don’t care about Ms. Gauthier or any of their people.

Canada offers disabled veteran “aid to die” when she asks for a stairlift pic.twitter.com/Xb1PYmSZ2w — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 4, 2022

