Asking for Bernie’s health records, is ‘birtherism’ and a ‘smear,’ press secretary says

Asking for Bernie Sanders’ health records is equivalent to smearing him or spreading conspiracy theories. So says his national press secretary Briana Joy Gray. When pressed about the records, she made up a story about Michael Bloomberg having a history of heart attacks.

BERNIE GOES BACK ON HIS PROMISE TO RELEASE HIS RECORDS

After promising to release all medical records following his heart attack back in October, Sanders is now backtracking by refusing to release all of the records.

“We have released, I think, quite as much as any other candidate has,” said Sanders. “We released two rather detailed letters from cardiologists and we released a letter that came from the head of the U.S. Congress medical group.”

After the heart attack, Sanders vowed to release all of his health records “before the first votes are cast,” adding it was “the right thing to do.”

He Promised to Release Them

During an interview on CNN at the time, Sanders said that “people do have a right to know about the health of a senator and someone running for president. At the appropriate time, we’ll make all the medical records public for you or anyone else who wants to see them.”

“We’ll release them, we always planned to release them. And we have more medical records obviously now, and we will release them at the appropriate time,” he said as reported by The Hill.

Question: "Plan to release your medical records sooner than originally planned now?" Sen. Bernie Sanders: "We'll release them, we always planned to release them. And we have more medical records obviously now, and we will release them at the appropriate time."

IF YOU ASK FOR BERNIE’S HEALTH RECORDS, YOU’RE SMEARING HIM

If you ask for his health records, his press secretary will accuse you of promoting a conspiracy theory. He won’t tell her to stop lying either.

“The campaign’s national press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, compared requests for Sanders’ full medical records to the birtherism attacks volleyed at former President Barack Obama,” the Daily Beast reported.

Asked by CNN if people deserve to know more about Sanders’ health, Gray said: “I think the American people deserve to know exactly as much as every other candidate has released in this race currently and historically. What you’re seeing right now is really reminiscent of some of the smear and skepticism campaigns that have been run against a lot of different candidates in the past, questioning where they’re from and aspects of their lineage.”

The press secretary went on: “It’s really telling, given that none of the same concern is being demonstrated for Michael Bloomberg, who’s the same age as Bernie Sanders and has suffered heart attacks in the past.”

If you ask for Bernie’s health records, you’re smearing him.

Fifty-one days ago, Bernie released his full medical records — the same as or more than every other major candidate. If you trade in smears that ignore clearly identifiable facts and evidence, you’re gonna have to be honest about the bedfellows you’ve chosen. https://t.co/tsU4PrTXZK — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 19, 2020

She’s pretty much irrational.

Obama DID release his birth certificate. Bernie DID release his health records. Get the analogy? You might have made a living explaining racism to white people, Tim, but trust that this Black woman who literally grew up in Kenya, gets it. https://t.co/likjSHOwc0 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 19, 2020

SHE TOTALLY MADE UP THE STORY ABOUT BLOOMBERG HEART ATTACKS

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign is speaking out after Gray falsely made the false claim that he had a history of heart attacks in the past.

What happened is this. Gray didn’t want to talk about why Sanders won’t release his medical records, after promising he would, so she diverted the conversation to Bloomberg. Without evidence, she said he “has suffered heart attacks in the past.”

“It’s completely false,” Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey fired back.

Sheekey admitted that the former New York City mayor had stents put in as a precautionary measure for stress.

[We are more concerned about Bloomberg buying the election than his stints, but that’s us.]

“Facts matter,” Sheekey said. “This isn’t the way to defeat Donald Trump in November.

Gray later tweeted that she misspoke and that she was referring to the stent procedure.

It’s ironic since Bernie is the one with the bad ticker. She totally made up the story about Bloomberg having heart attacks.