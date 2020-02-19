Dem icon Maxine wants AG Barr ‘disbarred, disgraced, & investigated’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) went off on another of her Twitter tirades Tuesday. This time it was against Attorney General Bill Barr, Republican “cowards” [if you don’t agree with her, you’re a coward], and “Trump’s criminal friends.”

Waters tweeted Tuesday that she wants the attorney general “disbarred, humiliated and incarcerated” because “They ALL belong in jail!”:

“It’s not enough for Barr to resign. I want him out of DOJ, disbarred, disgraced, & investigated for obstruction of justice. Barr sabotaged Mueller report, was in on Ukraine plot, & now he wants to free Trump’s criminal friends. In my estimation, they ALL belong in jail!”

SENATE REPUBLICANS ARE “COWARDS” FOR NOT DOING WHAT SHE WANTS

Waters then called Senate Republicans pathetic “cowards” for not convicting Trump in his impeachment trial. Maxine ‘impeach 45’ Waters declared that “It’s rumored that he has mafia associations.”

“Trump using AG Barr to get his criminal friends out of jail is the tip of the iceberg. I’ll say it again: Trump will pardon Flynn, Manafort, & Stone b/c the GOP cowards in the Sen bowed to his feet. Repubs now stand for crime, corruption, autocracy, & Russia! They are PATHETIC!”

THE FAR-LEFT GROUP WITH THOUSANDS OF SIGNATURES IS HER IDEA OF A MOVEMENT

“The opposition is growing & fed judges decided Trump & Barr’s interference in the Stone case warrants emergency meeting tomorrow to talk about the danger to our country. The judges know what Barr did is not ordinary. Stay tuned for meeting & whether the judges release an opinion!”

“More than 2000 former DOJ officials courageously organized letter explaining why Barr’s interference in Roger Stone’s sentencing is dangerous & a threat to our democracy. Trump doesn’t seem to care that it’s rumored he has mafia associations, but he sure acts like a mafia boss!”

The group behind the letter are far-left progressives and never Trumpers, including Obama and Schiff staffers and advisers like Evan ‘McMuffin’ McMullin, Bill Kristol’s choice for president in 2016.

Watch her rant:

Dan Bongino said that Waters’ posts are “a clear call for help.”

“This is a clear call for help. Someone must stage an intervention. Embarrassed and humiliated, it’s now clear that Trump broke her”

OTHERS RESPONDED AS WELL ON THE FAKE TWITTER WORLD

