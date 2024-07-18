OMG

“And so, it’s all about treating people with dignity,” says race-baiting Joe. “And it’s about making sure that we’re coming, for example, look at the heat I’m getting (barely intelligible) it because I I named a the Secretary of Defense, a black man. I had named Ketanji Brown, I mean because of the people I’ve named.”

Yeah, right, Joe, it’s because they’re black, not because of their competence or lack thereof. Austin decided to not show up for work and didn’t tell anyone. That was after he gave us the surrender of Afghanistan and left people behind. Ketanje can’t define a woman.

Someone needs to help Joe memorize Llyod Austin’s name. It’s not that hard. Run a Doloop with someone shouting Gen. Austin’s name for however many hours he needs. It’s about giving Gen. Austin dignity.

NEW – Biden refers to the Secretary of Defense as “the Black man.”pic.twitter.com/UCDt2Ds8bJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 18, 2024