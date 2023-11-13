Astronomers Want to Obliterate “Violent Colonialist” Magellan’s Clouds

Astronomers call for large and small Magellanic Clouds to be renamed because their namesake allegedly “has a violent colonialist legacy.” They’re talking about the 16th-century Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan. He is said to have discovered the clouds during the world’s first circumnavigation.

These lunatic leftists are taking people out of their time period and making them into something they wouldn’t be today.

Wokes make everything about race. They want to divide us with this insanity, or they’re just telegraphing how special they are. Thee BS colonialist garbage is also woke Marxism.

The dwarf galaxies, visible to the naked eye from the Southern Hemisphere, have been known for more than 1,000 years after being spotted by indigenous peoples across South America, Australia, and Africa but were rediscovered by Magellan and put into the history books from the early 1500s-on.

Woke Professor de los Reyes said she and “a coalition of astronomers” were calling for the scientific community to rename the clouds, “as well as other astronomical objects, institutions, and facilities that bear his name.”

“Professor de los Reyes claims the explorer had murdered, enslaved, and burned the homes of indigenous people during his circumnavigation while also placing iron manacles on the “youngest and best-proportioned men” in what is now Argentina.

Maybe it’s true, maybe not. She needs to get a life. It was between 1519 and 1522, and we can’t exactly know what happened.

She suggests names like “meridional” or “Milky.”

