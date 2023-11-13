Astronomers Want to Obliterate “Violent Colonialist” Magellan’s Clouds

Astronomers call for large and small Magellanic Clouds to be renamed because their namesake allegedly “has a violent colonialist legacy.” They’re talking about the 16th-century Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan. He is said to have discovered the clouds during the world’s first circumnavigation.
These lunatic leftists are taking people out of their time period and making them into something they wouldn’t be today.
-
Wokes make everything about race. They want to divide us with this insanity, or they’re just telegraphing how special they are. Thee BS colonialist garbage is also woke Marxism.
The dwarf galaxies, visible to the naked eye from the Southern Hemisphere, have been known for more than 1,000 years after being spotted by indigenous peoples across South America, Australia, and Africa but were rediscovered by Magellan and put into the history books from the early 1500s-on.
Woke Professor de los Reyes said she and “a coalition of astronomers” were calling for the scientific community to rename the clouds, “as well as other astronomical objects, institutions, and facilities that bear his name.”
“Professor de los Reyes claims the explorer had murdered, enslaved, and burned the homes of indigenous people during his circumnavigation while also placing iron manacles on the “youngest and best-proportioned men” in what is now Argentina.
Maybe it’s true, maybe not. She needs to get a life. It was between 1519 and 1522, and we can’t exactly know what happened.
She suggests names like “meridional” or “Milky.”
Mia is just an AA physicist, trying to make a name for herself, not be taken seriously. She works on theories of galactic formation, which is mostly fantasy. Many of the constantly changing fables about the formation of the universe have been shown to be wrong. It is fantasy land. Scientists compete to come up with ideas which can get them notoriety, without any proofs whatsoever.
Her ideas about Magellan are also fantasy. Magellan’s trip around the world was the biggest feat in history, a greater feat than she is capable of imagining. His mission was to find the treasured cloves. He was not a colonizer. He never made it home, he died in the Philippines.
I’ll bet the history of her people is replete with abuses.
Lunatics!
I’d bet she had serious problems with the real physics classes.