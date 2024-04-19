Astrophysicist: It’s the Sun, Not CO2 Causing Climate Change

Astrophysicist Professor Valentina Zharkova explains that the sun drives climate change instead of CO2, and because of its decreasing activity, we should be ready for a colder period.

“CO2 is not a bad gas,” says Valentina Zharkova, a professor at the Northumbria University in Newcastle, UK. On the contrary, she points out every garden center uses it in its greenhouses to make plants lush and green.

“We actually have a CO2 deficit in the world, and it’s three to four times less than the plants would like,” she notes, adding that the proportion of CO2 in the atmosphere has been at much higher levels throughout our planet’s history than it is now.

“In fact, over the last 140 million years, the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere has been steadily decreasing and only now slightly starting to rise….

“If CO2 were to fall below 150 ppm (0.015%), it would already mean the extinction of vegetation and all other life. We came close to that during the last glacial maximum when it was at 182 ppm (0.018%).

Zharkova says that the fact that CO2 levels in the atmosphere are now increasing is a good thing. “We don’t need to remove CO2 because we would need more. It’s food for plants to produce oxygen for us. The people who say CO2 is bad are obviously not very well educated at university or wherever they studied. Only uneducated people can come up with such absurd talk that CO2 should be removed from the air,” says Zharkova.

Her research focuses on the sun, and she agrees that the climate is changing. For example, grapes grew in Scotland 2,000 years ago. Climate has cooling and warming periods. We are facing a cooling period. The sun is the biggest driver of climate change, not CO2.

Zharkova estimates, using some previous research, that on average—which, of course, means much larger changes from region to region—the Earth’s temperature will fall by 1 degree Celsius over the next 30 years and not rise, as the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns.

She said we should be thinking of cooling, not warming.

According to Zharkova, in the overall context of the CO2 climate change narrative, it is important to understand that humans are actually bystanders in this process of change. “Whatever we do on Earth, we can’t change the orbit of the Sun and the big planets like Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus,” she explains. “We can’t do anything about it.”

