Illegal Alien Sexually Molests Boys Ages 4-7!

The Kenner Police Department said a 17-year-old arrested and accused of sexually molesting children at a trailer park in the city will face additional charges after more children came forward with allegations.

According to Kenner police, Luis Renan Bonilla-Alfaro, who is in the country illegally, was arrested Monday after an anonymous tip was called into the police station.

Police were called to the 700 block of Malinda Court when residents reported two boys, ages 4 and 7, had been molested.

The victims identified Bonilla-Alfaro, 17, as the person who forced them to perform sex acts on him.

Police say Bonilla-Alfaro confessed to the crime and admitted to filming the children on his phone.

When police searched Bonilla-Alfaro’s phone, they found a third victim, also a minor, who had not yet been identified.

