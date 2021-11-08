Granholm: Americans Should Be Grateful for Our Soaring Energy Costs

















Joe Biden’s very inadequate Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm agreed Sunday that Americans will be paying more to heat their homes this winter due to soaring fuel costs. She added that we should be grateful since Europe will pay more.

CNN”s Dana Bash asked her: “Should Americans — it will likely be a cold winter, most of them are, expect to pay higher prices for heating their homes?”

Granholm immediately said “yes” but Americans should be grateful because Europeans will be paying much more.

“Yes. This is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year,” Granholm confessed. “We are in a slightly beneficial position, certainly relative to Europe, because their chokehold of natural gas is significant. They’ll pay five times higher.”

Then she blamed the rising fuel costs on energy companies not “flipping the switch” rather than Biden’s administration shutting down domestic energy production.

“We have the same problem in fuels that the supply chains have, which is that the oil and gas companies are not flipping the switch as quickly as the demand requires.”

“So that’s why the president has been focused on both the immediate term and the long-term. Let us get off of the volatility associated with fossil fuels and associated with others who don’t have our country’s interests at heart and invest in moving to clean energy where we will not have this problem, and that’s so much of what the two bills are focused on.”

Granholm is too lacking to lie well.

Last week, she blamed OPEC for the problems. When the host asked her what Biden’s plan was for increasing oil production, she burst out in phony laughter and said that [the question] was “hilarious.” She added if only I had “a magic wand.”

Here she is again sounding the fool while we all suffer under the burden of increasing costs:

Related















