ASU Says Kyle Rittenhouse Not Enrolled as Anti-American Groups Demand Expulsion

















Kyle Rittenhouse is no longer enrolled at Arizona State University’s online program as of Monday.

Rittenhouse revealed during the trial he had begun taking classes at the Tempe-based university.

After the verdict was announced, David Hancock, a spokesperson for the Rittenhouse family, said the teenager’s next move was to focus on studying nursing at ASU.

“The happiest I’ve ever seen Kyle in the past year and three months — besides when he got his puppy Milo — was when he got his Arizona State student ID in the mail,” Hancock told reporters.

12 News later verified with the school that he was enrolled as a non-degree seeking online student.

An ASU spokesperson confirmed with 12 News Monday, Rittenhouse has not gone through the ASU admissions process, and “university records show that he is not currently enrolled in any classes at ASU.”

A far-left collection of students’ groups have demanded that Rittenhouse be kicked out of the university, despite having been declared not guilty in a court of law.

Kyle Rittenhouse seems to lean left politically but he’d be much better off in one of the few conservative universities that still exist.

Many irresponsible, cruel people, like Joe Biden, defamed Kyle Rittenhouse, and they unleashed the Hounds of Hell on teenager Rittenhouse.

