With Attitude, Salvation Army Withdraws Its Racist SJW Guide

The Salvation Army said it has withdrawn its controversial “Let’s Talk About … Racism” guide following criticism and donor backlash over the text that asked white supporters of the charity group to deliver “sincere” apologies for their race and the past sins of the Church, Just the News reported.

As a result of some of the guide’s more extreme positions becoming public, donors and supporters across the country have been rescinding their support of the organization.

In a statement titled “The Salvation Army’s Response to False Claims on the Topic of Racism,” the 156-year-old organization denies that the purpose of the guide or subsequent discussions revolving around the guide was meant to tell anyone “how to think.” However, the group has also opted to withdraw the guide for “appropriate review.”

The statement of withdrawal, in part, also reads: “The Salvation Army occasionally publishes internal study guides on various complex topics to help foster positive conversations and grace-filled reflection among Salvationists. By openly discussing these issues, we always hope to encourage the development of a more thoughtful organization that is better positioned to support those in need. But no one is being told how to think. Period.”

A few paragraphs later, it states: “We have done our best to provide accurate information, but unfortunately, some have chosen to ignore those efforts. At the same time, International Headquarters realized that certain aspects of the guide may need to be clarified.

“Consequently, for both reasons, the International Social Justice Commission has now withdrawn the guide for appropriate review.”

It’s a pretty combative and resentful statement. They only withdrew over backlash and donations. They still feel the same way. Goodwill is also doing a CRT-type instruction.

