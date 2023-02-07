At Least 5 CCP Spy Balloons in 6 Years Kept Secret

Another day, another balloon tale. Getting the truth out of the most transparent administration ever is challenging. The intelligence and military agencies can’t get their stories straight. We are now told there were at least five balloon sightings in six years, three during the Trump administration. Absolutely no one in the Trump administration was told.

At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration. A similar CCP spycraft traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration.

Earlier Sightings Kept Secret

The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn’t the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration.

The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office, a senior administration official, Gen. VanHerck of NORAD said Sunday night.

Maybe NORAD should stick to following Santa Claus.

This was a serious incursion on US sovereignty.

Retired General Keith Kellogg was the Executive Secretary and Chief of Staff of the United States National Security Council in the Trump administration. He was one of the many not told, including Gen. Mattis, John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, Ric Grenell, Mark Esper, John Ratcliffe, Robert O’Brien, and others, including then-President Donald Trump.

This needs an immediate investigation. We have to know if they didn’t know about the balloons until well after the fact or deliberately didn’t tell the administration.

Gen. VanHerck said they only found out about the “three” sightings after Donald Trump left office. Now we hear there were possibly six to ten sightings – ten in total – and no one knew?

They wittingly or unwittingly aided and abetted the enemy. Mark Milley already did that when he told the CCP he’d alert them first if Donald Trump planned to attack them.

The administration has now admitted they knew about the spycraft on January 28th. It flew to Alaska, then Canada, and on to Idaho. The US government didn’t tell us about it. Residents of Montana did.

The balloon was steered or steered itself throughout the country, possibly with explosives, hovering over our most secret military sites for four more days. The Biden regime told us it didn’t present any threats, but VanHerck said it might have carried explosives.

It was finally shot down at the end of its journey over the sea near South Carolina.

The media then claimed it happened three times during the Trump administration. Fox News pushed back and spoke with numerous people in the Trump administration. None of them were told.

Now, we hear there were ten sightings? Including sightings over Hawaii, Texas, Florida, Guam, and all balloons were retrieved by China. No one saw the need to react?

They’re lying to us and helping the enemy. You can’t believe a thing they say.

.@RepMTG is bringing a white balloon to President Biden’s State of the Union address. #ChineseSpyBalloon pic.twitter.com/VVv61exYjy — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) February 7, 2023

