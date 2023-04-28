At Least Temporarily Fox Ratings Crater, It Could Be Existential

At least temporarily, Fox News’s ratings are still cratering, and it’s not likely it will pick up on Friday. Tucker brought in the youth, but some seemed to have left.

Tucker’s short clip was over 76 million views as of Friday evening. Fox viewership is down over 50% so far.

This is Fox News’s Lachlan showing Tucker he’s the boss.

Shocking numbers this week and dangerous warning sounds. Buck Sexton said Fox has to bring Tucker back, or they might face an existential crisis.

“Fox News is in a downward spiral that they are going to have to crawl their way out of…”@megynkelly and @BuckSexton on Fox News’ existential crisis after Tucker Carlson’s firing. Watch below and download:https://t.co/F96HgI7HIWhttps://t.co/Ys7fFwsRCn — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) April 28, 2023

Tuesday, The 25th

The hour hosted by Brian Kilmeade on Fox News brought in 1.7 million total viewers, who beat Chris Hayes’s 1.45 million total viewers on MSNBC. CNN’s Anderson Cooper landed in third place with 678,000 viewers.

Tucker averaged 3 million a night on Tucker Carlson Tonight. He also brought in younger voters and led in that demo.

Newsmax, which has seen a rating boost this week, was just behind Cooper with 562,000 viewers.

In the all-important youth demo, Cooper won the hour with 163,000 viewers. Hayes came in second with 162,000, and Fox was in third with 149,000.

Fox won the day in total viewers and the demo in total day and primetime averages.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Wednesday, The 26th

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes won the 8 p.m. hour on cable news Wednesday night. Hayes’s win comes on the heels of Monday’s firing of Tucker Carlson — who long reigned during the hour.

Hayes beat Carlson’s temporary replacement, Brian Kilmeade, with 1.38 million total viewers to 1.33 million viewers. Losing to Chris Hayes is not easy to do.

Kilmeade’s two recent programs have struggled to retain all of Carlson’s audience in prime time. Where Carlson averaged 3.25 million total viewers and 443,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic last quarter, Kilmeade’s Wednesday night show brought in only 1.7 million viewers and 149,000 demo viewers – which landed the network behind both CNN and MSNBC in the demo.

Kilmeade still managed to double Anderson Cooper, who landed in third place for the hour.

Overall, Fox News won prime time in total viewers beating MSNBC with 1.49 million to 1.34 million total viewers. However, MSNBC won in the primetime demo, for the second time this week, with 153,000 viewers to Fox’s 146,000.

Thursday, The 27th

Total Viewers at 8 pm

Fox News Tonight at 1,463,00

All in with Chris Hayes, 1,435,000

Anderson Cooper, 527,000.

It’s not the fault of the hosts on Fox News. Their flaw is they are not Tucker, and people are angry.

Key Demographic

Fox News Tonight, 511,000

Chris Hayes beat him out at 144,000

Anderson Cooper had 108,000

Total viewers for the day:

Fox News: 1.62 million

MSNBC: 1.41 million

CNN’s Anderson Cooper, 447,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 156,000

MSNBC: 152,000

CNN: 97,000

April 27, 2022, by way of comparison, the cable ratings rundown:

Total viewers 8 pm

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 3,194,000

All in with Chris Hayes, 1,249,000

Anderson Cooper, 770,000

Key Demo 8 pm

Tucker Carlson, 511,000

All in with Chris Hayes, 125,000

Anderson Cooper, 167,000

There are some real surprises in the latest Rasmussen poll, and they aren’t good for Fox:

.@foxnews favorability numbers among Republicans basically makes it the “Kevin McCarthy” of conservative-leaning news outlets.@Tuckercarlson‘s Republican ratings are closer to @realDonaldTrump‘s https://t.co/Zv5KGFDA2y — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 28, 2023

Related