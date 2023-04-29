LGBTQIA Human Rights Campaign Demands Anheuser-Busch Reaffirm Trans Support

The Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQIA organization in the US, demands Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, publicly reaffirm its support for the transgender community, reports The Hill.

Jay Brown, a senior vice president at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, sent a letter to Anheuser Busch slamming the company’s response to the controversy as insufficient and cowardly.

“At this moment, it is absolutely critical for Anheuser-Busch to stand in solidarity with Dylan and the trans community.”

“However, when faced with anti-LGBTQ+ and transphobic criticism, Anheuser-Busch’s actions demonstrate a profound lack of fortitude in upholding its values of diversity, equity, and inclusion to employees, customers, shareholders, and the LGBTQ+ community,” reads the letter given to The Hill.

“This not only lends credence to hate-filled rhetoric, it exposes Anheuser-Busch to long-term business impacts with employees and customers increasingly looking for steadfast commitment to LGBTQ+ corporate citizenships,” Brown wrote.

Shut Up and Sell Beer

If Anheuser Busch is smart, they’ll say we’re not doing that anymore. We’re not political; we sell beer.

This month, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said they didn’t intend to divide people.

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” Whitworth said in a written statement. “We are in the business of bringing people together over beer.”

Mr. Whitworth made no one happy with that statement.

They should shut up and sell beer. Responding to bullying isn’t working.

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

Related