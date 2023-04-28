Joe Biden Addresses the Air Force Falcons Incoherently

Joe Biden addressed the Air Force Falcons and said, “You wouldn’t want to screw around me with your uniform on, I don’t think. He laughed, and no one else did. This was some kind of joke-threat in dementia language.

Pathetic how all the diversity hires in the background had to stand at attention while he made a fool of himself.

Biden to Air Force Falcons: “You wouldn’t want to screw around me with your uniform on I don’t think…” Then he laughs and everyone else is silent. pic.twitter.com/OJ8aQyRNsg — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 28, 2023

We must admit this video was fact-checked, and this dummy isn’t the real Joe Biden.

Omg how have I never seen this Jeff Dunham bit with Walter as Joe Biden until just now 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qE1QrbpTA5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 28, 2023

At least we can trust what the administration says about the border.

Joe Biden says the border is “safe and orderly and humane.” Kamala Harris says “we have a secure border.” Alejandro Mayorkas says “the border is secure.” They’re all LYING.pic.twitter.com/fZ8Tbfka2B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2023

