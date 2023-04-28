Joe Biden Addresses the Air Force Falcons Incoherently

Joe Biden addressed the Air Force Falcons and said, “You wouldn’t want to screw around me with your uniform on, I don’t think. He laughed, and no one else did. This was some kind of joke-threat in dementia language.

Pathetic how all the diversity hires in the background had to stand at attention while he made a fool of himself.

We must admit this video was fact-checked, and this dummy isn’t the real Joe Biden.

At least we can trust what the administration says about the border.


