CNN’s ‘most deranged Russiagate conspiracist’ is Biden’s appointee to NSA









Left-wing CNN analyst, and Executive Editor of the Lawfare Blog, Susan Hennessey is joining the Justice Department. It is another example of the liberal network serving as a pipeline to the Biden administration.

Hennessey will serve as senior counsel for the department’s national security division after a stint at the Brookings Institution and the Lawfare blog.

Biden just put millennial Russiagater Susan Hennessey, a peepee tape truther, into the DOJ’s National Security Division Are you paying attention yet? pic.twitter.com/mxGCUSnQo1 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 10, 2021

As Glenn Greenwald said, Hennessey “was one of the most deranged Russiagate conspiracists of the last 4 years…”

Without any evidence, she pushed a theory she knew was false and now she’s in the NSA and will serve as a conduit to the Biden White House.

Because @Susan_Hennessey was one of the most deranged Russiagate conspiracists of the last 4 years, she wisely deleted all her of tweets at some point before this announcement. But you can still read her attempt to elevate the Steele Dossier here:https://t.co/h2gYuJQjuH https://t.co/SI291XNo7u — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 10, 2021

It does say it all. The corruption under Biden will continue to grow worse. It is stunning that they don’t care at all how it looks.

Biden’s new choice for a top national security position at DOJ, ex-NSA lawyer @Susan_Hennessey, is such a dishonest loyalist to the national security state that even one of her fellow Russiagate conspiracists has accused her of being a deceitful propagandist for the NSA & FBI. pic.twitter.com/AB33ak3wuI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 10, 2021

