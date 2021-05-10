CNN’s ‘most deranged Russiagate conspiracist’ is Biden’s appointee to NSA

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Left-wing CNN analyst, and Executive Editor of the Lawfare Blog, Susan Hennessey is joining the Justice Department. It is another example of the liberal network serving as a pipeline to the Biden administration.

Hennessey will serve as senior counsel for the department’s national security division after a stint at the Brookings Institution and the Lawfare blog.

As Glenn Greenwald said, Hennessey “was one of the most deranged Russiagate conspiracists of the last 4 years…”

Without any evidence, she pushed a theory she knew was false and now she’s in the NSA and will serve as a conduit to the Biden White House.

It does say it all. The corruption under Biden will continue to grow worse. It is stunning that they don’t care at all how it looks.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply