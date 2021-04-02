Atlanta Braves are ‘deeply disappointed,’ rip the commissioner’s decision









The MLB commissioner made the decision to take the All Star game out of Atlanta UNILATERALLY apparently. The Atlanta Braves are “deeply disappointed” by the MLB decision.

They are the Braves after all. They are standing up for what they believe.

Unfortunately, they don’t seem to know the law is reasonable. It’s now trending on Twitter as ‘The Big Lie.’

In any case, this is excellent.

The Atlanta Braves are deeply disappointed by the decision of Major League Baseball to move its’ 2021 All Star Game.

This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city. The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion. Our city has always been known as a uniter in divided times and we will miss the opportunity to address issues that are important to our community.

Unfortunately, businesses, employees and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision.

We will continue to support the community legacy projects which have been planned and are in process.

The Braves statement regarding the moving of the MLB All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/0Iapm3eIre — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 2, 2021

