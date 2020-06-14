Atlanta burns! We have the footage of the shooting, no indication it’s racial

Officer Garrett Rolfe has been fired following a very quick review of the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks on Friday night during an incident at a Wendy’s drive-thru. The other officer is on administrative leave.

The 27-year-old Brooks, who had been drinking, was sleeping in his car, blocking the drive-thru, before the confrontation with the police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brooks fought with the police officer while resisting arrest, grabbed his taser and pointed it an officer who then shot him. Mr. Brooks later died in the hospital.

Last week, six police officers in Atlanta were fired for using a taser on a couple during the riots because the officials said it was deadly force. Now, in the case of this officer, they want to say the taser is not deadly force.

The gay, white police chief was forced out. She resigned after the NAACP demanded it.

There is no evidence this shooting was racial. The procedure would have been the same if the accused was white.

The police were respectful and patient.

WARNING, RAW FOOTAGE

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation releases surveillance footage from an Atlanta Wendy’s showing the moment Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by an officer: pic.twitter.com/ndS5aTiRd2 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 13, 2020

ATLANTA IS ON FIRE

Black Lives Matter and Antifa have partnered and are stirring up the crowds.

The Wendy’s in question has been set alight and is engulfed in flames. Atlanta Fire Rescue is on the scene.

A CNN news crew was assaulted by Antifa in Atlanta. You won’t see this getting too much coverage. pic.twitter.com/s7RdNsM74N — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 14, 2020

Protesters flooded the streets of Atlanta following the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks. Brooks died after being shot by an Atlanta police officer at a fast-food restaurant late Friday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. https://t.co/R33sCmsPwY pic.twitter.com/lmfIXRecxg — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2020