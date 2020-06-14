Don Lemon says, “how can you not be racist” if you grew up in America

CNN anchor and race-baiter Don Lemon wondered Friday if it’s possible for people raised in America to not be racist or at least have “blindspots.” He then compared us to plants.

“Every year, I have hydrangeas in my yard and they come back a different color, or a tulip or an orchid. And it’s not because they’re different, it’s because the soil is different, right?” Lemon said on “New Day.”

“It depends on the nutrients in the soil. So if you grew up in America, you came out of American soil. Considering the history of this country … how can you not be racist? How can you not have racial blindspots, how can you not see that the factory reset in America is whiteness?”

When I hear things like that, I’m only convinced that person is racist. He needs to stop speaking for all white people and all people. He’s a media whore.

“Listen,” he said, “white people are so scared right now to do anything, to talk about anything, to broach these conversations. They’re sort of frozen because who wants to be called a racist, right? Who wants people to think that they have a racial blindspot?” he said.

Larry Kudlow committed the unforgivable and said he didn’t believe there is systemic racism. In response to that, Lemon called it “mansplaining.”

“I call it white mansplaining … this is white mansplaining the injustices they have no idea about,” he said.

“The factory reset in America is … two cars, the American dream, which was built on what? On whiteness. And so, once you think about it like that, if you are any other ethnicity, the factory reset is not you; which means the norm is set to your standard and [white] people who look like you, which means it favors you … Everything favors you.”

It sounds more like he’s the racist and hates whites for achievements. He is typical of the media faux journalists today, stirring up trouble with non-facts and left-wing activism. He’s a pot-stirrer with few facts to back him up. He just mediasplains.

THEN THERE ARE THE SENSIBLE PEOPLE

I love his movies and his style. His race is irrelevant, his talent is not.

