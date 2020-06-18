Bolton’s book trashes Trump for not going to war and bombing people

John Bolton, the former National Security Adviser to Donald J. Trump, has released his 592-page memoir, “The Room Where it Happened” to several news outlets. The NY Times called it “tedious,” as they used it to rip the President.

According to Bolton, Trump didn’t know Finland was its own country or that the UK had nuclear weapons, talked of replacing Pence, was weak on China, pleaded with China to help him win re-election, Trump allegedly called an invasion of Venezuela “cool”, Trump likes China’s concentration camps for Uighurs, the President gave personal favors to dictators, and, worst of all, he would not bomb Iranians after our drone was shot down.

Bolton also claims Secretary of State Mike Pompeo passed him a note saying the President, “he’s so full of sh__!”

A source close to Pompeo told Fox News late Wednesday: “Bolton is about selling books, not about telling the truth.“ The source added that Pompeo isn’t a note-passer, and suggested Bolton should prove his claim by producing the purported note.

Yesterday trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer put Bolton’s China claims to bed, saying he was at the meeting in question and none of it is true.

While Bolton offers unpleasant gossip, he offers little in the way of examples.

TRUMP WOULDN’T BOMB PEOPLE

Bolton gave an example of why President Trump was weak — he wouldn’t go to war over the drone. The President at first okayed a strike and then called it off because about 150 people would have died. President Trump said it was a disproportionate response over a drone.

Bolton wanted military action in North Korea over sanctions violations.

At a press conference, Bolton responded that there was “no doubt” of a violation: “The UN resolution prohibits the launch of any ballistic missiles.”

Trump then fired off a tweet that rankled Bolton: “North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?”

Bolton and former Chief of Staff John Kelly were frustrated over Trump disparaging the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Kelly lost his son in one of those wars.

Unfortunately, no one likes him now. The left hates him for not helping them impeach and he won’t do the Bill Krystal thing. The right now hates him for his betrayal and the neocons are gone.

Excellent clip with Victor Davis Hanson discussing the fact it’s long on gossip and short on examples:

PRESIDENT TRUMP RESPONDS

The president, meanwhile, unloaded on Bolton in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ “Hannity” on Wednesday night. And, in a series of tweets early Thursday, Trump called Bolton a “Wacko,” a “dope,” and a “disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war.” Noting that The New York Times had described Bolton’s book as “exceedingly tedious,” Trump added: “President Bush fired him also. Bolton is incompetent!”

Wacko John Bolton’s “exceedingly tedious”(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020