Not a parody! MSNBC anchor asks Susan Rice to discuss intelligence

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Susan Rice, Obama’s former National Security Adviser, auditioned for Biden’s running mate on MSNBC on Sunday. Anchor Andrea Mitchell had her discussing intelligence. This is the woman who went on five Sunday news shows and lied about the cause of the 9/11/12 Benghazi attack, Her goal was to protect then-president Obama as he headed for his re-election.

She knew the attack had nothing to do with an obscure video, yet she blamed the video. Rice knew it as an al-Qaeda attack.

Rice is the woman who was unmasking General Flynn and lied about it. Her unmasking records were sent to Obama’s library where no one can get at them.

IT’S RUSSIA! RUSSIA! RUSSIA!

Falling back on Russia hysteria during the interview, she pretended that somehow she would have been tougher on Russia. If that administration planned to have been tougher on Russia, they would have been. Barack Obama told Russia to “cut it out” when he found they were interfering in the election.

The media is touting her as a strong contender for the position of Biden’s running mate. As reporter Michael Tracey says, it’s “ridiculous that she’s even being considered.”

