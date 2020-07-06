Not a parody! MSNBC anchor asks Susan Rice to discuss intelligence

Susan Rice, Obama’s former National Security Adviser, auditioned for Biden’s running mate on MSNBC on Sunday. Anchor Andrea Mitchell had her discussing intelligence. This is the woman who went on five Sunday news shows and lied about the cause of the 9/11/12 Benghazi attack, Her goal was to protect then-president Obama as he headed for his re-election.

She knew the attack had nothing to do with an obscure video, yet she blamed the video. Rice knew it as an al-Qaeda attack.

Rice is the woman who was unmasking General Flynn and lied about it. Her unmasking records were sent to Obama’s library where no one can get at them.

Susan Rice’s unmasking history “I know nothing about this.” – March 22, 2017 Cernovich breaks story. – Apr 4, 2017 Since then we’ve been told that unmasking is routine. Here is Susan Rice lying to PBShttps://t.co/VPqIULM3JR pic.twitter.com/aPhDYlGjhn — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 20, 2020

.@PressSec calls out Susan Rice for her lies surrounding the Flynn Unmasking and for Emailing herself on Inauguration day emphasizing that they did things “By the Book” pic.twitter.com/kRflPgiNyG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2020

IT’S RUSSIA! RUSSIA! RUSSIA!

Falling back on Russia hysteria during the interview, she pretended that somehow she would have been tougher on Russia. If that administration planned to have been tougher on Russia, they would have been. Barack Obama told Russia to “cut it out” when he found they were interfering in the election.

The media is touting her as a strong contender for the position of Biden’s running mate. As reporter Michael Tracey says, it’s “ridiculous that she’s even being considered.”

Susan Rice is auditioning for Vice President almost entirely by running around rattling off anti-Russia histrionics and fake “Progressive” hawkishness. She’s also never won an election for anything in her life. Ridiculous that she’s even being considered https://t.co/hWbc11HNdH — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 5, 2020