Atlanta school principal segregates children according to race

















A parent has filed a federal complaint against her child’s school, after the principal segregated classes based on race. The principal thought it was best for students. An assistant principal told the parent, Kila Posey, that they were separated due to learning needs.

Atlanta Public Schools confirmed to Channel 2′s Tom Jones that it has wrapped up its investigation into the allegations and has taken action. They didn’t say what the actions were.

Parent Kila Posey still can’t believe a principal thought separating students by race was a good idea.

“We’ve lost sleep like trying to figure out why would a person do this,” Posey said.

She told Jones she was stunned when she learned about classes segregated by race at Mary Lin Elementary School last year.

A practice put in place and condoned by principal Sharyn Briscoe, according to Posey.

“First, it was just disbelief that I was having this conversation in 2020 with a person that looks just like me — a Black woman,” Posey said. “It’s segregating classrooms. You cannot segregate classrooms. You can’t do it.”

Posey said she found out the school was segregating when she requested a specific teacher. She was told the Principal was putting Black students in two separate classes with two separate teachers. The white kids were placed in six classes with six different teachers.

