Donald Trump: “Communist Democrat Party” bill’s not an infrastructure bill”

















The bipartisan ‘infrastructure’ bill “is not an infrastructure bill, it’s the beginning of the Green New Deal,” The former president wrote on his site.

“The bill I proposed, which Mitch McConnell couldn’t do anything with, was pure infrastructure. I want what is best for America, not what’s best for the Communist Democrat Party. This will be a big victory for the Democrats and will be used against Republicans in the upcoming elections. Schumer is using the threat of “we can do it the hard way or do it the easy way” and keeping people in town. McConnell never did that on a real infrastructure bill.

Hopefully, the House will be much stronger than the Senate.

Congratulations to Senator Bill Hagerty in remaining true to “America First!”

